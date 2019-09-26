The government signed two major deals with Carnival Corporation yesterday, a $100 million heads of agreement for a cruise port in Sharp Rock, Freeport and an $80 million heads of agreement for the expansion of Half Moon Cay.

The signing was initially set to take place a few weeks ago, but was pushed back due to Hurricane Dorian’s unwelcomed visit.

Carnival’s economic injection is expected to lead to significant job creation and millions of additional tourists to Grand Bahama each year.

When completed, the cruise port is expected to be Carnival’s largest cruise port.

Dr. Minnis said the cruise port is expected to have many features which include the “construction of aquatic facilities, including without limitation interior pools, lagoons and inland waterways to support water park activities” and the “construction of a lighthouse and fort structure.”

“Construction of food and beverage pavilions or huts, restaurants and nightclubs for the provision of food for the provision of food, drink entertainment and dancing,” Dr. Minnis added.

“Subject to the term of clause, construction of a Harbour Town plaza with shops, eligible for duty free status on approved goods to embarking and disembarking passengers at the cruise port, Junkanoo Bahamian art plaza, various Bahamian operated stores providing apparel, jewelry and other souvenir items.”

The cruise port will also feature a zip line, rock climbing walls, ski lifts and an 18-hole miniature golf course.

The prime minister further noted that Carnival and Holland America Lines have agreed to further develop Half Moon Cay.

“HAL Properties Limited was granted approval to construct a cruise pier on the north end of Half Moon Cay, as well as supporting landside facilities at the pier site, which would accommodate ships alongside,” the prime minister said.

“The capital investment will total $80 million.”

Carnival Senior Vice President of Global Ports and Destination Development Giora Israel said his company is eager to resume ships to The Bahamas, adding that their shops will be operated by Bahamians.

“Indeed, it will be unique because food and beverage will be operated by Bahamian operators. There will be shops and a lot of opportunities to work together,” Israel said.

“We spoke about it on February 4 when we first announced the project and we were just waiting to finish this heads of agreement which took only a few days, but here we are.”

Israel said residents should start the countdown for opening day.

He further noted that Carnival intends to do whatever is necessary to make this project as resilient as possible in the event of another monster hurricane.

Meantime, the heads of agreement for both projects, he added, will be tabled in the House of Assembly and made public.

