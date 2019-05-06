Royal Bahamas Defense Force Officer, 34-year-old Jevon Seymour, has been formally charged with murder on two counts of attempted murder. He is accused of killing RBDF Petty Officer Phillip Perpall on April 28that Government House.

It is alleged that on the date in question, Mr. Seymour sought to also kill Calvin Hanna and Ellis Rahming.

Based on what Police Commissioner Anthony Ferguson shared during a briefing at the Central Detective Unit a week ago, a man accessed Government Houseâ€™s Guard House around 2:30am .

Once there, he opened fire on the Guard Commander, wounding him several times before fleeing the premises, the gunman was pursued by marines, but escaped.

It was not long after that police were talking to a person of interest.

Seymour was not required to enter a plea. Chief Magistrate Joyanne Ferguson- Pratt was not at liberty to grant bail.

He was remanded to The Bahamas Department of Corrections until June 20th. At that time that a voluntary bill of indictment will be served.

Under heavy police guard, Seymour was escorted out of court where grieving relatives of his victim shouted various remarks at the accused.

This led to near blows with his family, requiring heavy police protection.

Defence Force Commodore Tellis Bethel has been directed to do an immediate assessment of key government structures in the wake of Mr. Perpallâ€™s death.