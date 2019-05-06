A 15 minute high speed chase on the seas ended with three Bahamian men being in custody and the seizure of a large quantity of suspected marijuana this past Friday morning.

Officer in charge of the Drug Enforcement Unit Superintendent Jamuel Ferguson said that sometime around 6:20am officers, acting on intelligence, ventured in waters some 20 miles southwest of South Andros where they intercepted a white 27- foot speedboat with the suspects on board.

The weight of the drugs was said to be 1,627 pounds, with an estimated street value of $1,627,000.

Superintendent Ferguson added that one of the suspects was charged sometime last year for a similar offense.

The trio was brought to the capital where theyâ€™re expected to be arraigned sometime this week.