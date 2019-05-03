The Commissioner of Police Anthony Ferguson has announced the promotion of Assistant Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle to the position of Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police.

A press release states that the appointment was made in accordance with the provision of Article 119(1) of the Constitution and on the recommendation of the Prime Minister, after consultation with the leader of the Opposition, Governor General of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, Her Excellency the Most Honorable Dame Marguerite Pindling.

The appointment with took effect from 1st April, 2019.

Recently, a number of senior officers of the Police Force were retired, including former Deputy Commissioner Emrick Seymour.

Mr. Rolle has spent a number of years at head of the the Criminal Detection Unit of the Force.

