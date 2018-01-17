Five members of the House of Assembly and two members of the Senate currently serving are High School graduates of R.M. Bailey Senior High.

Brensil Rolle, Reuben Rahming, Vaughn Miller, Frankie Campbell, Renward Wells, Jennifer Isaacs-Dotson and Dion Foulkes are all Alumni of R.M Bailey Senior High Pacers.

Formerly known as Highbury High School in 1968, then renamed to R.M Bailey in 1972 by the late Carton Francis, R.M Bailey celebrates its Jubilee year.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday held at the school, President of the school’s alumni association, Reverend Christopher Roberts said to the media,“we stand on the threshold of the 50th year of our school’s establishment. Pacers everywhere are proud and excited about this milestone.

“The last fifty years has been exciting and challenging but nonetheless rewarding.

“The school has had at its helm fourteen of the finest Principals, countless administrators and hundreds teachers this country had to offer,” Rev. Roberts said.

Out of the fourteen principles, R.M Bailey had leading its administration, teachers and students, former principal E . J Bowe offered his remarks.

“I feel at home here. What I particularly like about the product of R.M Bailey, anywhere I go in this country, I run across a pacer and they are making their contribution to society; they are holding their own.

“You think of any career and a pacer is there. I give God the glory for the good things he has done for this institution here,” Mr. Bowe said.

The school’s namesake Robert Melville Bailey was born in St. John’s, Barbados on October 28th, 1875.

A tailor by trade, Mr. Bailey came to the Bahamas in 1899 and among his personal friends were W.P. Adderley, Grandfather of the late Paul Adderley and the Tribune’s first Editor, the late Leon Dupuch.

Further, R.M Bailey offered himself as a candidate for the House of Assembly in an attempt to assist in securing High School facilities for Bahamian children.

Although losing by one vote to Bay Street merchant Bruce Killroy Thompson, Mr. Bailey was not discouraged.

Recounting his impact leading up to the naming of the school in his name, Rev. Roberts said, “Mr. Bailey was not discouraged. However, he used his influence with Members of the House of Assembly and other community leaders to lobby for a High School operated by the government.

“A difficult task indeed, but R.M Bailey saw his dream fulfilled in 1925, when the Government High School (GHS) opened its doors for the first time.

“It took the government of the Bahamas forty three years to recognize his invaluable contribution by naming a school in his honour,” Rev. Roberts said.

The school has numerous events planned for each month of this year, starting with a church service this Sunday at Cousin McPhee Cathedral on Carmichael Road. The year ends with a Hall of Fame Red Ball on Saturday, November 3rd.