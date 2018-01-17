The average amount of rain for January typically measures at 1.9 inches, but thus far, this month alone, the average of rain has increased 3.91 inches. Last year this time, New Providence experienced 1.02 inches of rain.

Farmers on the islands may appreciate such downpour, as in most cases crops thrive from rain increase.

The Bahama Journal spoke with experienced Eleuthera Pineapple Farmer, Dianna Thompson, also known as Lady Di who shared her sentiments on the effects of the rain on her pineapples.

“The more rain is good for the pineapples. The rain doesn’t affect the pineapples,” Mrs. Thompson told The Journal.

In recent years, there has been a drought that has affected the harvest of fruits and vegetables, but Mrs. Thompson has alternative ways to prevent her pineapples from drought exposure.

“I use ground covers, so the drought doesn’t bother my pines,” Mrs. Thompson shared.

Mrs. Thompson sells her pineapples primarily in Gregory Town, Eleuthera, Abaco and Grand Bahama; although she indicated that people mainly come to her to purchase their pineapples.

On the contrary, Mrs. Marilyn LaFleur, BAMSI Eleuthera Administrator responsible for overseeing multiple pineapple farmers, says that a drought in the last two years affected pineapple production.

“We have been experiencing some type of drought here for a long time. For instance, our last season, I’ve had farmers who have spoken to me in reference to the fact that the previous year, which would’ve been 2016, pineapple crops were up,” Mrs. LaFleur said.

She continued, “A lady spoke and said how she was able to send three hundred cases into Nassau.

“Last year (2017), it was so dry, she was only able to send 70 cases; it was a drought situation,” Mrs. LaFleur stated.

The rain may have slowed down a bit for now, but compared to last year, the total amount of rain up to last Friday morning (by the airport) measured to be more than 4.93 inches.

There has also been significant rainfall in other areas throughout New Providence, like Blue Hill Road, Carmichael Road and the Fox Hill community.

Thousands of pineapples are grown yearly in Eleuthera and like Mrs. Thompson, Mrs. LaFleur also appreciates the increasing amount of rain.

Mrs. Lafleur indicated that more rain than what Eleuthera has gotten thus far will pose a threat to the pineapples.

Pineapples take eighteen months to bloom and ready for harvesting from the end of May through August.