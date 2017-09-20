Minister of the Public Service and National Insurance Brensil Rolle revealed yesterday that the public sector is making room to recruit younger persons and promote employees based on their qualifications.

In order for this to happen, Mr. Rolle said it may include trimming the number of pensioners and contracted workers.

“A number of reengaged pensioners have received letters of notification that the government has pivoted away from hiring and reengaging pensioners, so as to provide some opportunities for the next generation of Bahamians and deserving individuals in the service to be promoted to do these tasks,” he said.

Mr. Rolle admitted that the majority of those pensioners fell in the range of making on average $80,000 to $100,000 per year.

Furthermore, he noted that the policy on reengagement remains very simple.

“We are providing some opportunities in these tough times of individuals to work for the government and we’ve taken position that there are many qualified persons in the service who can do the job,” he said.

Mr. Rolle said he hopes to provide a detailed outline of those plans to encourage more Bahamians to return home for work during this morning’s session of the House of Assembly.