Peter and Joan Davis have been visiting The Bahamas for the past 32 years and on their recent trip to Nassau, the British couple promised Minister of Tourism and Aviation Dionisio D’Aguilar that they would return for years to come.

Their love affair with Nassau began in 1985 when they first visited on a weekend cruise from Miami. Ironically, it was the same time that Queen Elizabeth II visited on board the Royal Yacht docked just nearby, a memory that is forever etched in their hearts.

Mr. and Mrs. Davis visit each year and typically stay for two weeks at a time. Mr. Davis even attends weekly meetings at the Rotary Club of West Nassau when he is in town.

“We love it here. Bahamian people are very friendly and they make us feel welcomed every time we come here, and this year is no exception,” Joan Davis said.

This year, their visit was perfectly timed around Mr. Davis’ birthday. He celebrated in grand style at Government House with a delicious lunch at the People-to-People Tea Party and an exciting Changing of the Guard experience.

Topping it all off, the Royal Bahamas Police Force Band played a lively rendition of the “Happy Birthday” Song in his honour.

“The police band played ‘Happy Birthday’ and I couldn’t ask for anything more. It was absolutely fantastic and a weekend I’ll never forget,” he said.

“It was also a lovely lady’s 90th birthday and they made them dance,” Mrs. Davis said with a chuckle.

She said they constantly recommend The Bahamas as a vacation destination, telling everyone they interact with that it is an unforgettable place.

“The hospitality in The Bahamas has been truly amazing. I’ll recommend Nassau to anyone as you will never regret it,” she said.

The couple was presented with a gift basket courtesy of the Ministry of Tourism’s Visitor Relations Unit.

The Visitor Relations Unit was established in 1972. One of its missions is to acknowledge frequent visitors to The Islands of The Bahamas.

Gift baskets with Bahamian made products and certificates of appreciation signed by the Minister of Tourism are presented to tourists w