Edward Butler, 38, was charged with murder yesterday in the Magistrate’s Court.

Butler, a resident of 87 Catherine Avenue, was formally charged with the September 4 murder of Elton Hanna.

Butler appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes and he was not required to enter a plea.

He was remanded to The Bahamas Department of Correctional Services and is scheduled to return to court on November 3.

In Grand Bahama, 50-year-old Donnalee Musgrove of Blue Marina, South Bahamia was arraigned yesterday before Magistrate Renkin Johnson in the Magistrate’s Court on 10 counts of stealing by reason of service.

She pleaded not guilty to all charges and is scheduled to return to court on November 29.

She was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in New Providence.