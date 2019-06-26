Debate on the 2019/2020 budget continued in the Upper Chamber with Senator Dion Foulkes giving an account of the Ministry of Labour’s successes and challenges over the past 12 months and its concentration moving ahead.

That includes trade disputes filed, in 2018, that figure stood at 924.

“Four hundred and sixty-five were resolved while 305 pending, 37 were withdrawn and 107 were referred to the Industrial Tribunal for their deliberations.”

“In the Family Islands in 2018, 283 disputes were recorded at the Department of Labour, 102 were resolved and 164 are pending. Eight were withdrawn and nine were referred to the Industrial Tribunal,” Minister Foulkes said.

A look at the first quarter of 2019 put that number here in New Providence at 245 disputes.

“One hundred and nine were resolved, 82 are pending, 21 were withdrawn and 33 were referred to the Industrial Tribunal.”

“In the first quarter of 2019 in the Family Islands there is a total of 85 disputes filed. Ninety-five were resolved, 49 are now pending, two were withdrawn and 9 were referred to the Tribunal.

Senators also heard how since the launch of the labour on the blocks, 1,600 people have been successful in finding jobs.

The program’s to be expanded to address job vacancies in the maritime sector.

