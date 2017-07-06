Escorted by Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) officers, 25-year-old Brandario Miller was charged and remanded to prison yesterday before the Magistrate’s Court on two counts of possession of dangerous drugs with the intent to supply.

The arraignment came just two days after the now ex-corrections officer was found with a quantity of marijuana when he reported for duty at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Police said a further search of Miller’s Pastel Gardens home discovered more drugs.

During his arraignment before Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes, Miller was charged with two counts of drug possession with the intent to supply.

He pleaded not guilty in both cases.

The matter goes to trial on October 20.

Just hours later, a now former Royal Bahamas Defence Force officer Lloyd Johnson pleaded not guilty to armed robbery charges, but pleaded guilty to possession of firearms and ammunition charges and one count of possession of dangerous drugs.

Johnson also appeared before Magistrate Forbes.

The particulars are that on June 22, 2017, armed with a silver handgun, Johnson did rob Shanique Gray of a white 2012 Honda valued at $19,000, a leather handbag, an NIB card, driver’s licence and a white Apple iPhone.

As this offense is nonbailable, he was remanded to prison until July 31 when he will receive his Voluntary Bill of Indictment (VBI).

As for the possession of unlicensed firearm, ammunition and drug possession charges, the particulars are that on July 2, 2017, with a search warrant, officers searched the premises of the defendant located on Boatswain Hill and discovered a silver and black 9 millimeter pistol.

Johnson pleaded guilty to those charges and will return to court for sentencing next Tuesday at 10 a.m.