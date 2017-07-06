The Ministry of Health yesterday reported that there have been no documented cases of the Zika virus here in The Bahamas since last November and so far, all this year’s tests have been negative.

However, the ministry is still not taking any chances and is still urging Bahamians to take the necessary precautions.

“The ministry further advises that there is a need for continued vigilance and action by individuals, families and communities to prevent mosquito borne diseases such as Zika, dengue, and chikungunya, as these are all transmitted by the Aedesaegypti mosquito which is found all across The Bahamas,” a statement issued by the Ministry of Health explained.

Particularly, considering that it is now the rainy season, the public then is reminded of what should be done to prevent transmission.

“Emptying all standing water containers at least once weekly, turning over or covering containers that store water, install or repair and use window and door screen, kill mosquitoes inside your home, wearing long sleeved light coloured clothing, and the usage of mosquito repellants,” the statement read.

“Women of child bearing age are advised to take extra precaution to prevent infection due to possible transmission of the virus to their unborn babies which has been linked to birth defects, as there is also evidence that Zika can be transmitted sexually. Condom use during the entire pregnancy is therefore recommended.”

It is equally important to note that many people infected with the Zika virus will not have symptoms or only mild ones.

“The most common symptoms are fever, rash, joint pain, and red eyes. Muscle pain and headache may also occur,” the statement added.

“All persons are at risk for getting Zika and should take necessary measures to prevent mosquito bites.”