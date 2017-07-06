Police are investigating a traffic accident on Tuesday that has left a man dead and another in hospital.

The traffic collision occurred around noon on New Providence Highway, South of Saunders Beach when two men in a white Kia collided with a 2001 Freight Liner flatbed truck.

Police said the passenger was ejected from the Kia vehicle onto the street.

Both men were transported to hospital where the passenger later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver remains in stable condition while the driver of the Freight Liner was not injured.