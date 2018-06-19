Police are investigating the drowning of a child that occurred shortly after 3:00pm yesterday.

According to reports, a male child was at the beach at Arawak Cay, along with a family member and other children. As the family was about to leave, they discovered the child missing. A search of the beach was made and the child was discovered lying face down at the water’s edge. Paramedics responded to the scene and transported the child to hospital in critical condition; however, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigations are ongoing