Thousands of Bahamians, clad in various costumes filled the streets on the western end of New Providence on Saturday for when organizers described as “ a very successful Bahamas Carnival.”

The revelers who danced in some 14 groups, defied the criticisms of religious and rushed from The Thomas Robinson Sports Stadium to Clifford Park in the warm Bahamian sunshine in the 5thannual parade.

The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP)Chairman Fred Mitchell yesterday congratulated the organizers of the Carnival 2019 as they heard reports of vendors doing well in sales over the weekend.

Mr. Mitchell said, “when the PLP under former Prime Minister Perry Christie provided the seed money for the Carnival, there were howls of idle protests from the FNM and their cronies. Now we all know that it is an idea whose time has come.”

He added, “ we trust that the larger community will enjoy the benefits of the decision made by the PLP.”

The Chairman added that the Carnival, BAMSI, National Health Insurance, regularizing the Gaming Sector, Baha Mar and Urban Renewal, are all PLP policy decisions in the last term, allowing the FNM to say boast in the country’s thriving economy today .

“ They have nothing to show today, but the fruits of PLP labour,” he said.

He added, “ Independence, majority rule, the Defence Force, and the University of The Bahamas — it is clear that no other party matches the record of the PLP in building this nation.”

Mr. Mitchell said despite the FNM’s might to change the narrative, the facts speak for themselves.

“The PLP is the party for the people and the nation”, he said.