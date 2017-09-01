Heavy police presence will be visible during the upcoming school year as the majority of the nation’s students return to school on Monday, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police Ashton Greenslade.

“We will have more patrols, more mobile units making periodic checks on all of the schools throughout New Providence,” Mr. Greenslade said during a press conference yesterday at the Police Headquarters.

Increasing police presence on school campuses is the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s (RBPF) way to comfort parents that their children will be safe at school and to deter violence on school campuses.

Over the years, violence has increased greatly on school campuses, some resulting in fatalities.

Earlier this year, a fight occurred at Government High School which ultimately led to a male student being stabbed and two others being wounded. This incident was recorded and shared via social media.

ACP Greenslade noted that students who are inclined to engage in gang violence are urged not to become a part of that society.

“We have a zero tolerance approach to crime,” he said. “We want to ask parents to say to their children, ‘behave like children’ and when they go to school, conduct themselves accordingly.”

Chiming in also was Superintendent Chief of Road Traffic Craig Stubbs who cautioned parents driving their kids to school and buses alike, that there is no need to speed.

Mr. Stubbs also emphasized that the law will be enforced to the full extent this upcoming Monday, when school commences after the summer break and urges the public to obey rules and regulations.

Aside from school violence, there is also concern about cell phone usage, which is a prevalent problem for police, as families have endured tragic loss due to such usage.

“This year alone, we have reported 28 fatalities and what we have learned, a lot of them are persons who were texting while driving and it is an offense and it’s a concern for us. It’s being addressed and certain measures are being implanted, like stiffer penalties,” Mr. Stubbs said.