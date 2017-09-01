The results of the 2017 national examinations show a percentage decrease in the amount of students receiving passing grades in the Bahamas Junior Certificate (BJC) and Bahamas General Certificate of Secondary Education (BGCSE) when compared to last year’s results.

The official report of the 2017 national examination results was released by the Ministry of Education yesterday which also showed a decline in the number of students sitting the national examinations when compared to previous years.

According to the report, approximately 12,120 candidates registered to sit the BJC examinations which offered 13 subjects inclusive of Mathematics and English Language.

“Overall, the percentage of candidates achieving grades A – D in the BJC examinations decreased this year when compared to last year,” the report revealed.

“When compared to 2016, there is a percentage decrease noted at grades A, C, E and U and increases at B, D, F and G.

“It is interesting to note that this is the second consecutive year that the percentage at U has decreased.”

It was also revealed that 1,484 candidates received a grade of C or higher in five or more BJC subjects.

“This represents a decrease of 1.98 percent over 2016 which had a total of 1,514 candidates. There were 1,485 candidates in 2015; 1,400 candidates in 2014 and 1,186 candidates in 2013,” the report said.

As for the BGCSE, 6,692 candidates registered to sit the examinations which offered a choice of 27 subjects inclusive of Mathematics and English Language.

According to the report, “the cumulative percentage of grades awarded at A – C decreased when compared to last year’s” BGCSE examination results.

“The BGCSE examination is designed to cater to at least 80 percent of students in grade 12,” the report said. “It is anticipated that at least 80 percent of the candidates sitting the examinations would achieve grades between A – G.

“It is interesting to note that again this year, more than 80 percent of the grades awarded continue to range between A – E.

“The highest percentage of grades awarded continues to be at grade C.”

It was noted in the report that a total of 880 candidates received at least grade ‘C’ in five or more BGCSE subjects this year compared to 903 candidates in 2016.

“This represents a decrease of 2.55 percent. There were 961 candidates in 2015; 922 candidates in 2014 and 996 in 2013,” the report revealed.