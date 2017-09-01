Former West End and Bimini MP Obie Wilchcombe said the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) must return to its foundational ideals as the party continues to rebuild.

During an interview with The Bahama Journal yesterday, the former minister said he wants to help the party rebuild and prepare for the future and he believes the party must continue to build upon the ideals it was founded on in 1952.

“The major objective is that we ought to be servants of the people, not the people be servants of those of us who sit in high offices. We have to return to the idea of service and deliver upon the ideals of our organization; heal the sick, feed the poor, guide the youth, bring peace and be a part of our social revolution,” he said.

Wilchcombe noted that the next critical phase of development for The Bahamas is economic independence where Bahamians can be units of the land and play a greater role in dictating the economic growth of the country.

Wilchombe said if he is successful at securing the chairman’s position at the party’s upcoming convention, he would want to see the PLP headquarters expanded to become a resource center.

“There’s so much history in the country connected to the PLP, but people don’t have access to it. I’d like to see people have greater access, particularly students studying, to that history.”

Wilchcombe said he wanted to see the PLP headquarters become a modernized headquarters with more technology to get messages out pertaining to contemporary politics, the history of the party’s leadership and also to ensure that people understand the issues relating to women.

“We’re now in a new era and we want to ensure that the Progressive Liberal Party prepares itself, finding the importance of today recognizing that the new normal requires a new approach to some of the things that we’ve done in the past and create a party that people are attracted to and want to be a part of.”