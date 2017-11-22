Authorities are searching from two men wanted in connection with a murder.

Police are searching for 23-year-old Michael Newland of Montel Heights and 24-year-old Byron Bradley Demeritte of Garden View Estates.

Newland is of dark brown complexion, slim build and stands between five feet eight inches and five feet ten inches tall.

Police say Demeritte is also of dark brown complexion, slim build and stands, between five feet eleven inches and six feet tall.

According to the reports, the men are considered armed and dangerous.

Police advise that they should not approached, but instead, contact the police immediately at 919, or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.

The police are also appealing to the public for information on a shooting incident that has left a man hospitalized.

According to police reports, shortly before noon yesterday, a man was walking on Providence Avenue, Chippingham, when the occupants of a Nissan Cube approached and shot him before speeding off.

The man was transported to the hospital where he is detained in stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing.