The Progressive Liberal Party is undergoing reconstruction and has commissioned a constitution committee to review its party’s policies.

The committee will make recommendations as to what changes the party needs to make in pushing ahead to the next election.

Former PLP Chairman, attorney Raynard Rigby, will head the committee and said they would have had series of recommendations in the run up to the convention which will ultimately be where they begin.

“The growing concern prior to and even after May 10th seemed to be that the party has a narrow base. So one of the things that will preoccupy the work of this committee is how to, in a pragmatic sensible logic fashion expand the base,” Rigby said yesterday.

The proposed revisions are set to be in by June 2018, which Rigby said is a very tight timeline, seeing as they must canvas the entire Bahamas; but he says they are up for the challenge.

“The committee will meet before the end of the year to layout the framework and will utilize emails and other avenues to achieve the deadline,” Rigby said.

Party Leader Philip Davis said there are a number of revisions that must take place; among them is the issue of who qualifies as a stalwart counsellor.

“At the moment you have to be 50 years old to become a stalwart counselor. However, a number of party faithfuls who were faithful from the age of 15 in the Progressive Young Liberals, they wonder why at the age of 35 or 40, if they have demonstrated the commitment to the party as many others would have, why they can’t be a stalwart counselor. So those things would be examined by the committee,” Davis said.

Mr. Davis said this move is another step to push the party into a new contemporary and relevant era.

He added that he hopes this step will remove the perception that the PLP is a closed shop and he envisions that the new constitution will be one of inclusion.

The members of the committee are individuals with diverse backgrounds, unique talents and complementary strengths. I believe they mirror the varying democratic desires and best practices that the Bahamian people would wish to see in a contemporary political party.

They new committee comprises of Mr. Rigby, Jaqueline Simmons, Keenan Johnson, Cassietta McIntosh, Alexandra Hall, Joseph Curry, Tristan Lockhart, Terrence Bethel, Een Colebrooke, Mario Bannister, Joette Penn, Keith Seymour, Paula Adderley, Neressa Seymour, Ginger Moxey, Eva Bain, Lisa Major, Alex Storr, Marion Curry and Lashell Adderley.