Ministry of Education is preparing to open a new pre-school and primary school together which will cost twenty million dollars in Southwest, New Providence.

Education Minister Jeffrey Lloyd yesterday made the announcment at Cabinet. “We have already done the drawings for a school in what we call southwest New Providence. This would be a primary and pre-school attached.

“At the last meeting I had with the Ministry of Works personnel, the chief architect and others, it is estimated this school is going to cost somewhere in the neighbourhood of twenty million dollars.” Mr. Lloyd said.

Noting that many of the schools in New Providence need much maintenance, the Education Minister said, “as you would expect, a school is desperately needed in that area because a number of those schools are more than subscribed and it is long overdue.

Mr. Lloyd feels very hopeful that construction will commence in the early part of next year and he estimates the school will take a minimum of twelve to fifteen months most to complete.

“I am happy that we are now at a place where we are potentially able to begin in the earliest portion of the New Year 2018 the construction of that school.” Mr. Lloyd communicated to reporters.

Situated off Gladstone Road travelling west, the proposed school will be on a Government owned property next to Destiny Gardens subdivision. The school will have the capacity to enroll six hundred and fifty primary school students and one hundred pre school students

In addition, a new school is in the works for Inagua. “I’m also happy to report that the long awaited school in Inagua is also on the drawing board, to be constructed in the New Year. Those plans have already been completed and again, that detail and information will be provided to Cabinet for its conclusion and approval,” said Mr. Lloyd.