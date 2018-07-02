Police are investigating the country’s latest homicide which occurred on Cowpen Road just west of Spikenard Road leaving a female dead.

Officers are also actively investigating a shooting in New Providence that occurred on Saturday evening, which left one man dead and another female missing.

Reports said that shortly before 10 pm a female and two males were sitting in a vehicle outside of a home on Peach Street, Pastel Gardens, when the man sitting in the rear of the vehicle produced a firearm and shot the male and female.

The male victim was able to escape the car as he ran to a house for assistance, but the suspect drove off in a brown Nissan Cube with the license number AM9396 with the female who is believed to be injured.

The injured male was taken into hospital and is listed in serious but stable condition.

Police in Eleuthera are also investigating four armed robberies that occurred over the weekend.

In the first incident, reports said that shortly after 3pm on Saturday, a female was on a beach at Rainbow Bay when she was approached by two men, one armed with a knife who robbed her of her cash before running away.

The second incident occurred shortly before 11pm on Saturday when a man outside of a wash house on Joe Farrington Road was approached by three men , one armed with a firearm, who robbed him of cell phones before getting into his silver Toyota Passo license number AK7455 and speeding away.

In the third incident, shortly after 11pm on Saturday, three armed men entered the office of a motel on St. Albans Drive and held an employee at bay while robbing the establishment of cash before making their escape.

The fourth incident occurred shortly after 4am on Sunday when a male selling snack outside of a wash house on Carmichael Road before he was approached by two men, one armed with a firearm, who robbed him of cash before getting into a silver vehicle license number AK7445 and speeding away.

Police also need help in their quest to find 22 year old Jovan Amanda Sands of Forest, Exuma.

She is said to be about 5’7” tall, slim build, and weighing approximately 170lbs, and dark skinned.

She was last seen leaving her home on Thursday 28th June, 2018.