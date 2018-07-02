The sporting community is mourning the passing of one of the nation’s most outstanding Sportsmen with the passing of former World junior Middleweight Champion, Oswald Everette Ferguson, better known as Elisha Obed.

Obed, who passed away last week after a long illness.

In 1973 Obed won all twelve fights he had that year. In 1974, he scored fourteen victories, losing one bout.

On 21 January, 1975, Obed defeated Ferdinand Marcotte in the eleventh round to win the North American Junior Middleweight title.

On 13th November, 1975, in Paris, France, Obed became the first Bahamian to win a world boxing title. He son the world junior Middleweight title, defeating Miguel DeOlivera, with an eleventh round knockout. Obed retired in 1988. Over a 21 year career, he had 126 pro fights, winning 89, losing 21 and three no contests.