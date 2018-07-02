Categorized | Featured, National News

One Dies, Ten Injured In Boat Explosion

Posted on 02 July 2018. by Jones Bahamas

The tourism industry  in Exuma  was  tarnished  on Saturday morning  when  a 40-foot Charter boat exploded off  Barretarre, killing an American tourist and  injuring ten others.

Six of the ten injured  were transported  by  Air Ambulance  to the Princess Margaret Hospital. The other four were transported to Clearwater, Florida  by the U.S. Coast Guard with help from the  Bahamas Defense Force. 

Three of the six persons hospitalized at  (PMH) ,in the wake of the boating accident  have been discharged. 

Among the discharged was the Bahamian boat operator. However reports said that three other US national remain in hospital. 

Two of them are said to be in the Intensive Care Unit.

Hospital officials said that the individuals under care are from two families that the U.S.  Embassy is assisting with regard to their care and future arrangements for transfer to the United States. 

The Ministry of Tourism also commented on the accident yesterday saying that the Exuma Tourism Team and the Ministry’s Visitor Relations Unite (VRU) has been working to comfort and care for those on the boat, their families and friends. 

The ministry alongside the VRU said that they are also in the process of coordinating with the Ministry of Health to provide as much relief to these visitors during this difficult time.

It  is  spectulated  that the explosion occurred on  the  outboard  Tourist Charter boat  either from  fuel leak, or  accumulated fumes  built up over time  which  could have been ignited  when  the electronics on the boat were engaged causing  a spark.

The  boat owned by Pat Smith of Exuma  is normally hired to take visitors on  tours of the Exuma Cays.

