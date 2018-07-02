The tourism industry in Exuma was tarnished on Saturday morning when a 40-foot Charter boat exploded off Barretarre, killing an American tourist and injuring ten others.

Six of the ten injured were transported by Air Ambulance to the Princess Margaret Hospital. The other four were transported to Clearwater, Florida by the U.S. Coast Guard with help from the Bahamas Defense Force.

Three of the six persons hospitalized at (PMH) ,in the wake of the boating accident have been discharged.

Among the discharged was the Bahamian boat operator. However reports said that three other US national remain in hospital.

Two of them are said to be in the Intensive Care Unit.

Hospital officials said that the individuals under care are from two families that the U.S. Embassy is assisting with regard to their care and future arrangements for transfer to the United States.

The Ministry of Tourism also commented on the accident yesterday saying that the Exuma Tourism Team and the Ministry’s Visitor Relations Unite (VRU) has been working to comfort and care for those on the boat, their families and friends.

The ministry alongside the VRU said that they are also in the process of coordinating with the Ministry of Health to provide as much relief to these visitors during this difficult time.

It is spectulated that the explosion occurred on the outboard Tourist Charter boat either from fuel leak, or accumulated fumes built up over time which could have been ignited when the electronics on the boat were engaged causing a spark.

The boat owned by Pat Smith of Exuma is normally hired to take visitors on tours of the Exuma Cays.