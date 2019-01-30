Three men were shot in an incidentÂ onÂ Milton Street on Monday night. They are hospitalized in the Princess Margaret Hospital.Â

Police are now seeking the publicâ€™s assistance in identifying and locating the person who may be responsible for the shooting incident.Â

Police sayÂ shortly before 8pm, a group of men were at the rear of a buildingÂ when they were approached by a male armed with a firearm, who opened fire in their direction, injuring three of them before running away.

The men were subsequently transported to hospital, where two of them are listed in stable condition, and the other in serious condition.Â

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information concerning this incident, to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2. Investigations are ongoing.Â

Police in the capital have also recovered an unlicensed firearm from an abandoned building in Southern New Providence; however, no arrest was made in this incident.Â

According to reports, shortly after 5:00pm South Western Division Officers, acting on information conducted a search of an abandon building on Montgomery Avenue, Flamingo Gardens and recovered a 20-gauge shotgun.Â

Investigations are ongoing.