Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis has announced major plans for the transformation of the downtown area of New Providence. In his speech to the nation of Monday evening, he said through a new Tourism Development Corporation, the government will provide incentives for Bahamians in Heritage Tourism.

He says the upgrade and expansion of the Port of Nassau which has gone to tender.

Dr. Minnis said the government will continue to own the Prince George Wharf, but taxpayer dollars will not be used in its transformation.

This major undertaking will tie-in to the long-awaited and ongoing redevelopment of Downtown Nassau.

“The redevelopment of Downtown Nassau must go from east to west and from north to south,” he said.

“The old Main Post Office Building will be demolished to make way for new Supreme Court Complex, and supporting officers, which will help in the revitalization of Downtown,” he added.

“The new Central Bank will be constructed on the old Victoria property.

“Just as with other urban centers around the world, the long-term revitalization of Downtown Nassau will require residential properties for Bahamians and residents, which is necessary for the growth of other businesses, such as restaurants, shops, convenience stores and other commercial enterprises.”

The Prime Minister said in the short and medium term, he has directed the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation and the Ministry of Works and other agencies, to present a plan as soon as possible to begin to immediately beautify and clean up Bay Street.