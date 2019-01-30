A recent measles outbreak in Washington DC is cause for concern to Health Minister Dr. Duane Sands who said he is also concerned about Venezuela’s public health capacity, concerns of both are serious threats to the region.

“The Ministry of Health recognizes that we have to go back and look at strategies to increase our immunization coverage not just for measles, but for a number of other vaccine preventable illnesses, given the collapse of the public health system in a huge country in South America,” he said.

In Venezuela, the government has collapsed and with it the country’s health department.

As a result, The Bahamas could be exposed to a number of diseases as people from the country are moving to other countries.

As more measles cases are arising, the minister reiterated the need for everyone to be vaccinated.

He said is concern is peaked “when you see persons, who believe for one reason or the next that vaccination is neither fashionable or safe based on a lot of disinformation that’s circulating on the internet, bear in mind that this could pose a clear and present danger to the health of our children.”

The last known case of measles in The Bahamas was around 1997.