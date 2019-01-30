Categorized | National News

Minister concerned about measles out break

Posted on 30 January 2019. by Jones Bahamas

A recent measles outbreak in Washington DC is cause for concern to Health Minister Dr. Duane Sands who said he is also concerned about Venezuela’s public health capacity,  concerns  of both  are serious threats to the region.

“The  Ministry of Health recognizes that we have to go back and look at strategies to increase our immunization coverage not just for measles,  but for a number of other  vaccine preventable illnesses,  given the collapse of the public health system in a huge country in South America,” he said.

In Venezuela, the government has collapsed  and with it the country’s health department.

As a result, The Bahamas could be exposed to a number of diseases as people from the country are moving to other countries.     

As more measles cases are arising, the minister reiterated the need for everyone to be vaccinated.

He said is concern is  peaked  “when you see persons, who believe for one reason or the next that vaccination is neither fashionable or safe based on a lot of disinformation  that’s circulating on the internet, bear in mind that this could pose a clear and present danger to the health of our children.”   

The last known case of measles in The Bahamas was around 1997.

 

Written by Jones Bahamas

View all posts by Jones Bahamas

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Watch JCN Channel 14 Shows

Jcn Channel 14

Sign in now to see your channels and recommendations!

Join Us on Facebook