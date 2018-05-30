Police in Abaco need the public’s assistance in finding the culprits who robbed a business establishment in Spanish Cay.

According to Police reports, on Sunday shortly after 10:00pm, two men, both reportedly armed with firearms, entered a business establishment, approached two employees and stole and undetermined amount of cash before escaping.

Police are actively investigating this matter and are appealing to the general public who may have any information that can assist, to call them at telephone numbers in Abaco at 367- 2560/367-3437, in Grand Bahama at 350-3107 and 911/919 or by calling the nearest police station.

Meanwhile, police in New Providence are investigating an attempted armed robbery.

They are asking members of the public to come forth with any information they may have in solving Monday’s attempted armed robbery.

According to reports, shortly after 6:00pm, a man armed with a firearm, entered a furniture store located in a shopping mall on Baillou Hill Road and demanded cash.

The man was unsuccessful and ran from the store. Investigations are ongoing.

Police have also recovered 8.4lbs of dangerous drugs.

They say shortly after 10:00pm on Monday, Anti-Gang and Firearms Officers were on routine patrol on Dorsett Alley, Fox Hill, when they observed a man acting suspiciously.

Upon seeing the officers, the man dropped a bag and ran from the area.

Officers recovered the bag and discovered that it contained suspected marijuana.