Long suffering employees of the general post office could very well be working out of a new Gladstone Road post office by the end of the year.

The Minister of Transport with responsibility for the East Hill Street Building, Frankie Campbell, announced yesterday that he received a notice of possession of a building in southwest New Providence.

Mr. Campbell said “all relevant ministries and agencies” are coming together to coordinate plans for the relocation.

He also said that he expects for the construction process to take place shortly after.

The minister acknowledged the struggle endured by the workers of the general post office.

He also assured them that “the light on the horizon is getting brighter every day”.

Mr. Campbell said that the Department of Road Traffic will also look at existing bus routes to ensure that there is sufficient busing in the Gladstone Road area for post office employees.

Those worried about losing the convenience of having a general post office in the center of town will also be covered.

Mr. Campbell said that a satellite station will be set up to ensure that downtown businesses and individuals living nearby will have the ability to access their mail.