New Providence Police are investigating yet another homicide.

The body of a male was found in a grey Hyundai car on Montgomery Avenue, off Carmichael Road with apparent gunshot wounds to the head and upper body.

There was also damage to the right passenger’s door at the rear of the vehicle.

While police did not say exactly what happened, or what was the motive, Chief Superintendent, Officer in charge of The Central Detective Unit, Solomon Cash said the victim appeared to be between his late 20’s to early 30’s.

He added that the lifeless man appeared to have been in the vehicle for some time based on the condition of the body.

According to Cash, shortly before 3pm yesterday, police received reports of the man’s body lying in the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Cash revealed that at the time, police had not received any reports of any apparent gun shots.

Police are appealing to members of the public, who live in the area or may have been passing, to contact the police at 911/919.

Tuesday’s murder comes on the heels of another, last Thursday. In that case, the victim of a home invasion, died in hospital.