

Former Senator and Public Hospitals Authority Chairman Frank Smith was questioned yesterday by officers at the Central Detective Unit (CDU) in connection with an anti-corruption probe.

According to Smith’s lawyer, former State Minister for Legal Affairs Damien Gomez, the questioning is in regards to government matters.

Mr. Gomez spoke to reporters outside CDU yesterday afternoon.

“The charges appear to relate superficially to government. They really concern private loans that persons who don’t want to pay their lawful debt are now hiding behind the scam,” Mr. Gomez explained.

“I’m confident that he will prevail in this.”

Mr. Gomez noted that he had pre-arranged for Mr. Smith to go in for questioning at CDU.

According to sources, Mr. Smith spent a few hours at CDU.

Meanwhile, responding to the notion that the present government is on a “witch hunt” in an effort to ultimately destroy the former Christie administration, Mr. Gomez is not ruling that perception out.

“We are concerned that political abuse of power is behind this,” he said. “We will deal with that at the appropriate time.”

Opposition Leader Philip Davis has gone on record to say that the Minnis administration is on a political “witch hunt.”

His sentiments came last week, on the morning following the arrest of former Environment Minister Kenred Dorsett.

Last week, the former minister was arrested and charged with using his ministerial position to extort and solicit $120,000 in bribes from Johnathan Ash, a contracted worker involved in Hurricane Matthew cleanup efforts.

Dorsett, who was represented by Wayne Munroe, QC, was granted $50,000 bail by the Supreme Court.

Shortly after the general election, former BAIC Chairman and House Deputy Speaker Dion Smith was questioned by police for stealing electronics form that company by way of employment.

However, police have said there was no evidence to prove the former deputy speaker had done anything wrong.