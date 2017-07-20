Categorized | National News

GB Men Found with Firearm

Posted on 20 July 2017.

Two men and a woman were arrested in Grand Bahama on Wednesday for firearm and ammunition possession.

According to police, shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday Drug Enforcement officers, while in the Lewis Yard area, had reason to search a vehicle and discovered a black Ruger nine millimeter  firearm with 10 rounds of ammunition.

Two male occupants in that vehicle were arrested and taken into police custody.

Further investigations led Drug Enforcement officers to a home in the Prospero Drive area where they uncovered an AK47 rifle with five 7.62 rounds of ammunition.

Police said a female of that residence was arrested and taken into custody.

All persons are expected to be arraigned before the Magistrate’s Court this week.

