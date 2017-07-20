Former Cabinet ministers who faced recent political prosecutions were handed a “poisoned chalice of justice” as the government is pursuing the matters with “unholy hate,” according to former Urban Renewal Commission Co-Chair Algernon Allen.

Allen, who was a caller on Love 97’s radio talk show On Point yesterday, expressed his disappointment and disgust over the government’s actions in recent weeks as former Cabinet ministers were arrested and questioned concerning political matters.

He explained that the “chalice of justice” has been poisoned by the government’s rhetoric, anger, bias, partisanship, and unfairness.

“And so at the end of the day, the persons who are being brought before the courts, they are being bought into an environment which is ugly and downright biased against them,” Allen said.

“I’ve said that I do not think that in this environment, in this atmosphere, these persons could get a fair trial because the government has pursued this matter with unholy hate. They’ve not given time for a proper investigatory process.”

Also in a follow-up interview with The Bahama Journal last night, Allen expressed that the matters are also being pursued by the government with a barrage of self-fulfilling prophecies.

“They [the government] say today, ‘oh we will charge this person or we will charge some persons’ and tomorrow the persons are charged,” Allen said.

“Self-fulfilling prophecies driven by bias, by ugly partisanship, by hate and spite and I dare say this word vendetta.”

The former Urban Renewal Commission co-chair also expressed that he is thoroughly depressed by the dispensation of justice and the process concerning the matters.

One of the most egregious abuses of process, Allen said, was the arrest of former Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation Chairman (BAIC) Dion Smith and eight of the organization’s employees.

“That is one of the most ugliest abuses of power in the history of our nation,” he said. “I’ve never felt so strongly about a matter in my whole life.”

In the aftermath of the May 10 general election Smith was arrested for stealing by reason of employment and the eight employees were questioned concerning the matter.

Smith and the employees were released after it was revealed that no evidence of wrongdoing was found.

However, the political prosecutions continue as former Environment Minister Kenred Dorsett was arrested last week and charged with four counts of bribery and four counts of extortion.

Dorsett was released on $50,000 bail with two sureties.

Then yesterday, former Senator and Public Hospitals Authority Chairman Frank Smith was questioned by police in connection with an anti-corruption probe.

According to Smith’s lawyer, former State Minister for Legal Affairs Damien Gomez, the questioning is in regards to government matters concerning private loans.

Another caller on the show, who was a police officer, according to Allen, said he is also upset with the prosecutions of the former Cabinet ministers.

“He [police officer] said he was part of the Corruption Unit and he is convinced that it [political prosecutions] is being conducted on a partisan basis and he fears for his country,” Allen explained.