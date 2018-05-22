A tragic start to the holiday as police were called to the scene of an apparent homicide near East Street South.

On the scene, blood soaked the ground as the victim’s lifeless body lied face up, with apparent gunshot wounds to his head and body.

Officer in charge of the Central Detective Unit, Chief Superintendent, Solomon Cash said ,“shortly before 10 a.m. police received reports of gun shots occurring at this location.

“Once the officers arrived to the scene, they met the body a male who was lying in the streets.

“EMS were called in, [they] examined the body and pronounced the body lifeless on the scene.”

Cash said the police are appealing to anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 328 TIPS or 911/919.

Meanwhile an overnight stabbing incident left two men hospitalized.

According to reports, shortly after 12:15a.m on Monday, two men were in the area of Rhoda’s place on Douglas Road, Gambier, when they were attacked by a several men resulting in them being stabbed about the body.

The assailants fled the scene in a gray Honda Accord.

Both victims were transported to hospital where they are listed in serious condition. Investigations are ongoing.

Police in New Providence also investigating two shooting incidents.

Shortly after 12:00am on Monday, a man was attending a party in Eastwood Estates, when he got into an altercation with several men resulting in him being shot to the body.

He was transported to hospital and is listed in stable condition. Investigations are ongoing.

In the second incident, shortly after 3:00am on Sunday, a man was seated in his vehicle at The Shell Service Station, on Tonique Williams-Darling Highway, when another man armed with a firearm, opened fire resulting in him being shot to the body.

The victim was transported to hospital and is listed in stable condition. Investigations are ongoing.

Police are also seeking the public’s help in solving three armed robberies over the weekend.

In the first incident, shortly before 4:00pm on Saturday, two men armed with a firearm entered a convenience store on Blue hill and St. Vincent Road, holding up an employee and robbing the store of an undetermined amount of cash, before fleeing on foot.

In the second incident, shortly after 12:00am on Sunday, a man and woman had just arrived at their residence on Marigold Farm Road, when two men armed with a firearm robbed them of cash, before fleeing in a silver vehicle.

In the final incident, shortly after 2:00a.m on Sunday, two women were driving in the area of Love beach, when their vehicle was bumped from behind causing them to stop.

Two men armed with a firearm robbed them of cash, before fleeing in a vehicle. Investigations are ongoing.