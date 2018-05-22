The Ministry of Public Works in collaboration with The Department of Information Technology is in the process of updating its contractor database, and also its tendering and payment certificate processes.

Stemming from the Ministry’s preparation for the New Providence School Repair Programme, Director of Public Works, Melanie Roach, said it was decided that this would be the opportune time to kill two birds with one stone.

“The technical staff at the Ministry determined that a seminar would be the most effective way of imparting the information contractors will require to successfully tender for projects and once awarded a contract to navigate smoothly through the management of the construction process and provide the information required to ensure timely payments,” she said.

“All of this is in an effort to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of the Ministry of Public Works and the ease of doing business with the Government of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas,” she added.

Ms. Roach, encourages all contractors interested in participating in the procurement process for government capital works projects to attend the seminar and this includes for works of all types and valued from $1 to multi-millions of dollars.

The topics for the seminar include: contract pricing and payment procedures, pre-qualification documents and assessment criteria, e-procurement, project management and site safety, and the construction contractor’s act.

“Through the registration process for the seminar, contractors will be granted the opportunity to pre-qualify to be places in the Ministry of Public Works’ database of contractors.

“This updated database will inform the Ministry’s project officers of which contractors are pre-qualified for various types of capital works.”

To register for the seminar, contractors are required to send an email to mopwcontractors@gmail.com.

The email message should contain the name of the contractor (as shown on a government produced ID), the name of their company (as listed on a current business license), phone contact/s, and email address/es.

“By return email they will receive an invitation to the seminar and Ministry of Public Works Pre-Qualification Questionnaire.

“Contractors will be required to complete the questionnaire and submit it on the day of the seminar with the following documentation: a current business license, a vat registration certificate or tax identification number certificate, if not vat registered, bearing in mind that only contractors who are vat registered will be allowed to bid on projects valued at over $100,000, a current tax compliance certificate (TCC), and a bank reference letter.”

The seminar is open to all contractors throughout The Bahamas, inclusive of the family islands.

Contractors must first register online and then bring the required documents to the seminar on May 30,2018.

The Information for Effective Private-Public Sector Interaction Seminar will be held on Wednesday May 30, 2018, at the St. Joseph’s Church Parish Hall on Boyd Road between 8:30-3:30pm.

Both the Minister of Public Works, Desmond Bannister and the Parliamentary Secretary in The Ministry of Public Works, Iram Lewis will bring remarks.