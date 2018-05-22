Booking for The Bahamas has increased by 41 percent with the Expedia Group.

Senior Business Development Manager for the Caribbean Betty Julie Estrada said that at this time last year, the year over demand in growth from 2016 to 2017 was nearly 10 percent.

This year around the same time, they were at 30 percent for bookings to The Bahamas including air and hotel.

This comes as the Expedia Group meets with their hotel industry partners at the Super Club Breezes Resort to discuss initiatives on how to communicate new opportunities and new features the Expedia is offering to help them develop their businesses on their own and collectively .

Ms. Estrada said, “around this time last year, between January and March, we saw a growth of 5 percent, however for the same time period this year there has been a growth of over 40 percent.”

She said that factors that has contributed to this are new properties like Baha Mar, as well as some displacements from last years’ hurricane season. This 41percent increase, according to Ms. Estrada, is definitely something to be proud of.

The Expedia Group has also presented a new concept for The Bahamas called the creative partnership. In this, they are working with both the private and public sector to bring the project to fruition.

The project will result in the Expedia Group sending in five travel influencers to have a what Ms. Estrada calls a “very unique and diverse experience” in the Bahamas.

Their goal is to bring The Bahamas to life with these top social travel influencers who have their own independent audiences as well as leveraging their platform and data to showcase The Bahamas through their eye, while inviting the public to share.

Ms. Estrada says that this will bring a lot more of what The Bahamas has to offer to a greater audience.

The Project is still in the development stage with the launch date not yet determined, but Ms. Estrada says they would hope to launch in the softer Fall season, but there are still a lot of factors to be determined before doing so.

The Expedia Group offers a free revenue management solution that reaches over 75 countries, with 35 languages with access to over 590,000 properties. The Expedia Group expects for service to increase in the near future.