When asked to confirm the official murder count this year, Acting Commissioner of Police Anthony Ferguson said his team is not too focused on counting bodies, but preventing the act from occurring in the first place.

In his first official press briefing yesterday in the new role as acting commissioner of police, Mr. Ferguson sidestepped the media’s questions concerning the number of people killed this year.

“I don’t think that it’s fair to count bodies. I think any single killing sends shockwaves around, so I try to not be worried about the count. As a Bahamian, I try to prevent any Bahamian from being killed,” Mr. Ferguson said.

According to The Bahama Journal’s records the murder count currently sits at 82.

This in the wake of the murder of 21-year-old Rahajio Wright of Cockburn Street who was shot and killed yesterday morning.

In the wake of the murder that occurred in Fox Hill yesterday, the acting commissioner said his team is already making some headway in bringing the possible culprit to justice.

“I’m pleased to make the public aware of significant leads into the latest homicide. We’re looking for Dion Demeritte aka ‘Hatchet.’ He is the person responsible for the latest homicide,” Mr. Ferguson said.

The acting commissioner of police also sent a strong message out to criminals, in light of the almost double digit killings in the past two weeks.

Mr. Ferguson said his team is taking on a new aggressive approach in attempt to snuff out the criminal element in the country.

“In an effort to further ensure a safer Bahamas, we have embarked to prevent and bring to justice those persons who believe they will not be caught,” Mr. Ferguson said.

“The public can be reassured high visibility of the police presence in communities as of today. To the criminal element I speak directly to you. You will be met with the stiffest law enforcement resistance.”

This week, the United States Department of State assessed New Providence and classified it as being a “critical” threat location for crime either directed at or affecting official U.S. government interests, citing among other things that areas of Nassau referred to as “Over-the-Hill” should be avoided.

According to the Bureau of Diplomatic Security’s Bahamas 2017 Crime and Safety Report, despite 2016 experiencing a 26 per cent drop in serious crimes and 24 per cent fewer murders than 2015’s record high, New Providence has witnessed violent crimes in locations more commonly frequented by U.S. tourists.