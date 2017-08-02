In light of several gaffes including a pair of deceased appointees, the government is expected to complete a full review of the appointments made to its public boards and committees.

This was revealed by Press Secretary Anthony “Ace” Newbold yesterday during his weekly press briefing.

“The prime minister would like to be perfect, but what he promised was effectiveness so whatever boards we have they better be effective and that’s his ultimate aim for these boards that have been appointed, but again there were some oversights some adjustments need to be made,” Mr. Newbold said.

“I assure you that these issues are being addressed and you will hear about them shortly.”

Mildred Williamson, of Mayaguana, was listed as having been appointed to the Advisory Committee on Cooperative Development. However, it was confirmed that she died in 2015.

Brian Gibson, who was appointed to the National Junkanoo Committee, is also deceased.

When asked how these could occur when thousands of applications were sent in, Mr. Newbold simply chalked it up to human error.

“They probably couldn’t have gotten an application. Were individual applications looked at? Probably not,” Mr. Newbold said.

“Or did they look at this board and say this looks good and persons can slip through because people are human and it can happen.”

The list, which referred to 104 statutory agencies and/or entities, lists persons appointed members of statutory boards and committees for the period July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018, unless otherwise indicated.

Notable appointments include: former National Security Minister Tommy Turnquest as chairman of Bahamasair Holdings Limited and former Free National Movement Golden Isles candidate Kenyatta Gibson as chairman of the Gaming Board.

Several FNM backbenchers were also appointed to board positions.

Among the appointments, FNM MICAL MP Rev. Miriam Emmanuel has been appointed chairman of the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC), taking over from former BAIC chairman and former Deputy House Speaker Dion Smith.

Nassau Flight Services is chaired by FNM North Eleuthera MP Rickey Mackey.

Pineridge MP Frederick McAlpine has been appointed chairman of the Hotel Corporation of the Bahamas, with Lindsay Cancino to serve as his deputy.

St. Barnabas MP Shanendon Cartwright is chairman of the Public Parks and Public Beaches Authority.

Centreville MP Reece Chipman has been appointed chairman of the Antiquities Monuments and Museum Board. Fort Charlotte MP Mark Humes has been appointed chairman of the Bahamas Agricultural Health and Food Safety Authority.

Fox Hill MP Shonel Ferguson is chairman of the Clifton Heritage Authority.