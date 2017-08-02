Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis is in no way moved by the criticisms made in Philip “Brave” Davis’ national address, only to the extent that he was expecting an apology from the opposition leader.

Following a tour of the Albany resort yesterday, the prime minister spoke specifically to Mr. Davis’ concern of the government’s anticorruption campaign, which involved in recent weeks, the arrest of three former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) members of parliament (MP).

“He said that they have made mistakes. They made big mistakes. I listened attentively to what he said. What I was listening for was an apology. There was no such apology. I was hoping that he would say to the Bahamian populous, ‘yes we’ve made mistakes, but going forward we would like to see these mistakes never to occur again,’” the prime minister said.

“I am sorry for what has happened and I would love to enter discussions with the attorney general to ensure that we put systems in place to deal with those who did wrong so that it never happens again.”

Dr. Minnis added that the opposition leader is only “fighting for his own survival.”

In his national address on Monday, Mr. Davis criticized the government for its handling of the anticorruption initiative, the economy, education, and crime.

When it comes to the government’s approach to anticorruption, Dr. Minnis asserts his only conviction is it is the right thing to do regardless of affiliation.

“Be it FNM, PLP or whomever, we deal with it. It has nothing to do with seniority, political affiliation or financial status. We just want to eradicate it,” Dr. Minnis said.

“That’s the approach the government should be taking today.

“If they feel that I did wrong, I have no objection to the attorney general and the anticorruption calling me forward and interviewing me. I would hope that he (Mr. Davis) too has no objection.”

In May, former BAIC Chairman and Deputy House Speaker Dion Smith was arrested in connection to a theft probe, but was later vindicated by police.

Subsequently, former Environment Minister Kenred Dorsett and former Public Hospitals Authority Chairman and PLP Member of Parliament Frank Smith were also arrested and hauled before the courts on bribery and extortion charges.

They were both granted $50,000 bail by the Supreme Court.

The prime minister has said his only goal is to move the country forward.