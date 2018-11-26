Police in the capital are investigating the countryâ€™s 79th homicide and are seeking the publicâ€™s assistance in bringing the criminal or criminals to justice.Â

Police say that shortly after 5:00am Sunday, a male was discovered unresponsive, with trauma to his body, through a track road off Eneas Jumper Corner.Â

Paramedics were called to the scene, and attempted to revive the male, but were unsuccessful. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.Â

Police are asking anyone with information that can assist with their investigations into this matter to contact the Central Detective Unit.

In other crime news, Police on here in the capital are also investigating a shooting incident that left an adult male with injuries.Â

According to police,Â on Saturday, shortly after before 9:00pm, a male as standing in a yard on Second Street, Coconut Grove, when he got into an argument with another man, who shot him before running away. The injured man was taken to hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Police also seeking the publicsâ€™ assistance with any information that can assist in the investigation of a stabbing incident which left an adult male with injuries.Â

On Saturday, shortly after 10:00pm, police responded to Bay Street and Elizabeth Avenue after receiving reports of a male lying in the street with injuries.Â

He was transported to hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Police also took a 41-year-old Bahamian male resident of Tall Pines into custody in connection with an investigation of causing grievous harm.Â

OfficersÂ say that shortly after 9am, Friday, a woman was on a bus stop on John F. Kennedy Drive when she was approached by a man known to her, who threw a liquid substance on her, causing injuries.

The woman was transported to hospital, where she was treated and later discharged.Â

Police also responded to a disturbance of violence at a pizzeria in the Carmichael Road area.Â

According to police reports, around 7:30 Friday night at a pizza take-away on Carmichael Road, police responded to reports of a group of males were fighting.Â

One juvenile male was transported to hospital, where he was treated and discharged. Â

Police in Grand Bahama are also investigating a stabbing incident that has left a male in serious condition in hospital.

On Saturday shortly before 3am, police on the island were called to the Rand Memorial Hospital where a male reported that while at a night club on East Sunrise Highway, he was attacked by a group of males and stabbed to the body.

The man also reported that the same men also cause damaged to his 2007 Honda Accord vehicle.Â

He was transported to the Rand in a private vehicle and is listed in serious condition.Â

In crime news from Abaco,Â Police are investigating incidents of fire in two separate locations.Â

Police say on Saturday, shortly after 3:00am, they were called to a business establishment in the Crown Haven area, where they met a single-story building on fire.Â

Officers along with the assistance of the community extinguished the fire. The building was completely destroyed.Â

Then shortly before 5:00am, police were called to the Abaco Ferry Dock, were they met four vehicles engulfed in flames. Abaco Firefighters were called to the scene and the fire was extinguished.Â

Investigations into all incidents are ongoing.