Cases of swine flu have Tourism officials in damage control mode.

Tourism Director General, Joy Jibrilu, told reporters last Friday that they are monitoring the situation.

“We actively monitor whenever there’s an outbreak,” she said.

“If you think about it, it was chikungunya, it was zika, it’s always something that you have to be on top of.

“And we have established a wonderful relationship with the Ministry of Health and all the necessary bodies, so information is fed.

“We monitor not just daily, almost hourly, what is being written throughout the various social channels to see if there’s having an impact.

“But sending messages out, the country is safe, safe from a health perspective, if there is a notice, whatever comes out from Ministry of Health, we would share that,” she said.

“But it’s a constant monitoring and making sure that you are ahead of it and that you’re responsive as soon as anything hits,” said Ms. Jibrilu.

According to the Director General, at this point, there has been no adverse publicity.

Still, considering the peak holiday travel season, officials have to remain on top of the situation.

Swine flu has been blamed for one death here in The Bahamas.

There are another two reported cases.