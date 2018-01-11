Royal Bahamas Police Force Officers foiled a robbery in the capital in the early hours of Wednesday morning when they exchanged gunshots with two men attempting to burglarize a gaming shop on Prince Charles Drive.

According to police reports, shortly after 3 a.m Wednesday morning, officers received information that a gaming shop was being broken into.

Responding to the call, officers were confronted by two armed men. Police say being in fear of their lives, they engaged the men. Shortly thereafter it was discovered that one of the assailants had been shot.

Both suspects were taken into custody and the injured suspect was taken the hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing.

In Other Crime News

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in capturing suspects in two separate armed robberies.

Police reports indicate that on Tuesday shortly before 5pm, a man armed with a handgun entered a beauty supply store on Palmetto Avenue and Market Street and robbed the employees there of cash before fleeing on foot.

Then shortly before 7pm on the same evening, a woman had just arrived at her home on Firetrail Road when she was approached by a man armed with a firearm who also robbed her of cash and other items before fleeing in a dark coloured jeep, with another male. No one was hurt in either incident.

Police asking anyone with information on these two robberies to contact the police at 919 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.