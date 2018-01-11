A Pineapple Air plane crashed landed Tuesday at the airport in Governor’s Harbour, Eleuthera, with one male passenger sustaining minor injuries.

According to police officers on that island, sometime around 8pm officers received reports of a had crash landing at the Governor’s Harbour Airport.

Officers, upon arrival at the site, found that the Pineapple Air Charter flight with 17 persons on board, arriving in from New Providence was approaching the end of the runway when the landing gear collapsed, causing the aircraft to skid off the Southern end of the runway.

Two pilots and 15 passengers were on board during the time of the incident.

The matter was turned over to the Department of Civil Aviation for further investigation.