Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis says majority rule serves as an important example of what Bahamians can achieve as a people committed to equality, freedom and democracy. Further, he said that the history of Majority Rule should be taught in schools.

During a national adresss address, Dr. Minnis recounted the long hard struggle it took to bring the country to majority rule.

“Half a century ago when Bahamians voted into office the country’s first Majority Rule government, it marked a defining moment in our nation’s history.

“Today, we celebrate 51 years of Majority Rule. We remember the core objectives of this movement, freedom, equality, and democracy for all Bahamians.

“Majority Rule Day commemorates the long struggle, and the day when the will of the majority of Bahamians was freely expressed in a general election.

“This defining moment and historic accomplishment does not belong to any one political party or segment of our people.

“Majority Rule belongs to all Bahamians. We should celebrate this day as one Bahamas, as one people united in love and service to our Commonwealth,” Dr. Minnis said.

Dr. Minnis further suggested that not enough of the teaching of the history of the Bahamas is done in the educational system and admonished that this lesson be taught in schools.

“Because such history is essential to who we are as a people. We must place greater emphasis on teaching history and civics in our schools,” Dr. Minnis said.

He stated that the legacy of those who facilitated the advancement toward Majority Rule should be honoured..

“We must also honour the Bahamian spirit and those who contribute to the common good.

“As we honor this special day in our history, we must also honour the many men and women who sacrificed and struggled to make this day possible through their words. They spoke for those who could not speak for themselves through their actions. They gave courage to the fearful. Through their legacy, these patriots served as an inspiration to the nation, including our children and young people.