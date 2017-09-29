Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis and his wife Patricia wept yesterday with the family of the eight-year-old boy who was fatality shot on Monday.

While visiting the home where eight-year-old Eugene Woodside was shot by a stray bullet on Monday night, Dr. Minnis and his wife consoled and wept with the Woodside family.

During the visit, Mrs. Minnis gave a heartfelt speech to all mothers.

Mrs. Minnis said she was visiting in her capacity as a mother, as she was heartbroken over the situation from the moment she read about in the newspapers.

“That morning, I said a prayer for the family and as a mother I am calling on all mothers because I really believe that mothers can stop this,” Mrs. Minnis said.

She added that mothers must speak to their sons and should plan a day to wear black to mourn over what is happening in the country.

“Don’t cry in your house and your heart, but let’s come together and cry publicly to stop this!” Mrs. Minnis said.

Dr. Minnis used the emotions of the moment to convey a message to the entire Bahamas.

He said families and the citizens within the Commonwealth of The Bahamas have a responsibility to give whatever information they have to the police.

“These criminals live and sleep among us and sometimes one may close an eye to what is happening, but if they want to save this country just like we’ve worked together to deal with whatever impact we may have felt with the hurricanes coming, I think we must work together again to combat this hurricane of crime that’s affecting our society,” Dr. Minnis said.

He said all families must work together to save not only the lives of the future generation and the country’s kids, but also work together to save this country.

The prime minister was concerned for the young boy’s mother as she is pregnant and vowed that he would send medical personnel to care for her throughout her pregnancy.