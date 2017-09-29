Minister of Foreign Affairs Darren Henfield suggested that the cost of obtaining a passport should be reconsidered.

During his communication in the House of Assembly yesterday, Mr. Henfield pointed out that there still seems to be an issue when it comes to the cost of passports for Bahamians.

“We must consider now the cost of obtaining a passport. Right now to get a passport I believe its $25 and $50 respectively, for an adult and we must reconsider because of the attending costs to produce the passport, “he said.

“We are now producing them in less than two weeks and this is tremendous. It’s good for our country.”

Also during yesterday’s communication, Mr. Henfield said the country’s collaboration and strengthening of relationships across borders are important and they are already taking place.

“Mr. Speaker, The Bahamas has representation by our honorary consuls in 28 countries around the world. These honorary consuls who perform services on a voluntary basis provide an additional source of representation for The Bahamas where embassies, consulates or high commissions are unavailable,” he said.

“The main functions of the honorary counsels are to assist Bahamian nationals in distress who are travelling or living within their jurisdiction. In addition to attracting potential new investments for the country, Mr. Speaker they do an invaluable service.”

Consuls like those mentioned, the minister said, play integral roles, especially during natural disasters like hurricanes.