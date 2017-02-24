Decreased unemployment and education results in increased violence within the country’s schools, and according to Prime Minister Perry Christie all must be done to curb this pressing issue.

“We had better bring focus as a country as a region on the trouble and potential trouble that exists in our backyard,” he said.

The comments came during Mr. Christie’s remarks at the Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) Education Conference yesterday morning at the British Colonial Hilton.

Mr. Christie says the government has come up with an idea to create a new academy for children with behavioral challenges.

“One of the new initiatives that we seek to implement that will address chronic at-risk students within our schools, is the introduction of the Students Transitioning Achieving and Refocusing Academy (STAR). STAR Academy will address the social issues some of our students are currently plagued with such as anger management, conflict resolution, drugs, self-esteem, decision-making and parenthood,” he said.

“While there is presently a need for the programme, teachers, you are the catalyst for ensuring that the need for STAR Academy will diminish over time. These are the students who need your inspiration so that they will contribute to a brighter tomorrow.”

Earlier this year, six male juveniles faced charges related to a stabbing at the Government High School.

According to police, the brawl took place during the school’s morning break, resulting in a male student being critically stabbed, while two others were injured.

While the charges are still unknown, five of the boys are currently residing at the Simpson Penn School for Boys.

The proposed academy is being constructed on the Seventh Day Adventist premises on Wulff Road.

National Security Minister Dr. Bernard Nottage has also spoken out on school violence.

“We will renew our focus on our School Based Policing Program where officers will play an even more integral role in school safety and support the school’s administration,” he said.

“The Shock Treatment Program will also assist with keeping our schools safe as it will help young Bahamians who have strayed down the wrong path to become more sensitized to the consequences of deviant behavior.”