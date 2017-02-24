Bahamas Striping Group of Companies (BSGC) recently donated $7,500 to a cancer patient, whose medical expenses amount to over $500,000.

Through its charity foundation, “The Dollar that Could Project”, BSGC donated the funds to youngster, Felia Rigby of Grand Bahama.

Late last year, a campaign was launched by charity groups, “Little Warriors Campaign and “The Dollar That Could project in hopes of assisting in relieving a portion of Rigby’s medical expenses.

Rigby is need of chemotherapy treatments, surgeries and biopsies, as she is fighting Sarcoma bone cancer.

Bahamas Striping Chairman Dominic Sturrup said the funds raised, not only for Felia, but various charities, demonstrate the power of one simple dollar.

The project has to date donated a total of $50,000 to various charity organisations throughout the country.

Meantime, the BSGC’s main focus is to assist young children.

The company’s chairman noted at a recent staff celebration, that the company has come from a long way.

“When we first launched “The Dollar That Could Foundation”, many persons believed that we would not be able to raise enough funds to assist the various charities,” Mr. Sturrup said.

“The Bahamas Red Cross, BAARK, Special Olympics Bahamas, The Bahamas Humane Society, The Rotary Clubs of Grand Bahama, The Grand Bahama Humane Society, The Pilot Club of Lucaya, and The Grand Bahama Children’s Home, have all benefited tremendously from the generosity of the Bahamian public,” he added.

Mr. Sturrup added that as his company grows and expands, it will continue to make an impact throughout the Bahamian community.