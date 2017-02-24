Academically less inclined students are of great concern to Prime Minister Perry Christie, so much so that he has challenged teachers to not let the students fall through the cracks, a situation he says he knows all too well.

During his remarks at the Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) Annual Education Conference yesterday morning, Mr. Christie reminded teachers that they must set the example to make a significant impact.

“So, teachers, some of your gifted students are not getting the opportunities they should get minister, that’s where we must put some focus find a way for me please to recognize that there are many Perry Christie’s in that bottom tier of students,” he said.

“As God would have it, all of the students who excelled and went on into university and excelled and who are professional they now work for the person who was expelled.”

Mr. Christie went on to point out that students should not be forgotten once they leave the classroom.

“Let’s put the realities that exist in our society and focus on them and see where we are and what we are doing. When you cannot rule a child in your class and the child has to leave school does your interest stop as an individual teacher when that child walks out of your classroom?” he asked.

“Do you know where he goes, whether it’s to a church to do well, or urban renewal to do his best? Did he come to school hungry because his parents didn’t have money? Is he faced with extraordinary challenges within his family?”

Considering the season, Prime Minister Christie further admonished the group to not allow politics to deter them from advancing education

“Our country should not divide politically over the issue of the advancement of education,” he said.

“I’m not asking you to move away from your obligation to protect your interest but the Commonwealth of the Bahamas would want you also to join that shared vison with the Minister of Education and I’m told, you have a constructive engagement going on now that has proof positive to the progress of education.”

Mr. Christie concluded his remarks by commending the teachers as he says too often they go unrecognized.

He said it is a universal fact that teachers are some of the most influential people in a child’s life.

It is their influence that extends beyond the four walls of the classroom into the wider community, shaping The Bahamas’ global citizens for today and tomorrow.