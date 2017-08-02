Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis in continuing his tour of major hotel properties said he was impressed with the Albany luxury resort in western New Providence.

The prime minister along with his Cabinet toured the 600 acre ocean side property yesterday.

Right before the tour, Albany’s developer Christopher Anand delivered an almost two hour presentation on what the luxury brand offered.

Over the past 10 years, $1.5 billion have reportedly been injected into the property, which boasts a staff complement that’s 96 per cent Bahamian.

Construction workers typically account for between 800 and 1,200, according to Mr. Anand.

The resort offers amenities including luxury homes, a watch making factory, golf courses among many others.

According to Mr. Anand, Albany’s goal is to compliment resorts such as Atlantis and Baha Mar, in an effort to stimulate economic growth.

The prime minister gave reporters his take on that point during the tour.

“Each has its own role and its own place. Albany said it can complement Baha Mar so presumably they would begin discussions because we would love to see Baha Mar opened, operational and functioning,” Dr. Minnis said.

Included in his presentation, the resort’s developer pitched to the government what the property needs to further succeed.

These included resolving the vexing issue of the New Providence Landfill, addressing oil spills at neighbouring Clifton Pier, supporting innovation and encouraging investment.

Dr. Minnis also responded to those recommendations.

“That’s a plea made to me and my constituency and that’s a plea made by every Bahamian. They have been screaming about the dump, especially those who live within the vicinity. It causes health problems, health issues,” the prime minister said.

“Immediate as well as long term, you or I may not necessarily be around to see the long term effects. Therefore, as the government it’s our job to improve the quality of life, not only for Bahamians but also our visitors.

“When we came into power we said we would improve the quality of life for Bahamians. We know that the electricity is compromising the quality of life and we know the dump site is compromising the quality of life in The Bahamas, so therefore those must be priority issues.”

Investors of the Albany Resort include celebrities such as Hollywood actor Justin Timber Lake and professional golfer Tiger Woods.

Lisa McCartney, wife of DNA Leader Branville McCartney, is also a partner.

Touring Albany comes less than a week after the prime minister visited the Cove, Paradise Island and before that, Baha Mar, which opened its first phase this April with the second to follow this fall.